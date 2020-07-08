News that was making news in years gone by:
July 3, 1959:
* A fire in a super-secret part of the Pentagon caused $30 million in damage and sent 35 firefighters to the hospital.
* The State Milk Commission may decide it no longer needs to regulate milk prices in Northern Virginia.
* After 47 years with 48 stars, the American flag gets its 49th (welcoming Alaska as a state) beginning tomorrow.
* The National Education Association is in the midst of a tumultuous debate over whether to integrate its membership.
July 2, 1963:
* Republican Harold Casto has taken over for Emerson Reinsch as the Republican candidate for County Board, after Reinsch withdrew.
July 3, 1969:
* Preston Caruthers has been chosen to lead the School Board for the coming year, and says he hopes the board will work more collaboratively with the County Board.
* The Washington-Lee crew team is the top seed in the Princess Elizabeth Cup competition in England.
* The Buckaroo Steak House is offering a lunch special of ribeye steak, baked potato, salad and Texas toast for 89 cents.
July 3, 1976:
* To show their anger over the slow pace of negotiations with county officials over pay increases, many Arlington police officers are writing large number of tickets for any number of minor infractions.
* Gov. Godwin says he is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the constitutionality of executions, even though Virginia may need to rewrite its capital-punishment laws to adhere to the court ruling.
July 2, 1983:
* School Board members chose S.J. Pace to succeed Evelyn Syphax as chairman for the coming year. Claude Hilton will serve as vice chairman.
* Judge William Winston signed an execution warrant that will send a local man to the electric chair for the 1981 beating death of an Arlington woman.
* The State Corporation Commission plans to reject VEPCO’s request for a hike in electricity rates.
* Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped to 6 percent, suggesting that the recession may be about over.
* Independence Day will bring hazy, hot and humid temperatures in the local area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.