News that was making news in years gone by:
August 17, 1945:
* Even though Northern Virginians are celebrating the victory over Japan, local draft boards continue to call up new inductees.
* The Baby Boom has begun: More than 300 babies were born to Arlington parents in July, most in hospitals in the District of Columbia.
* A recount shows that Charles Fenwick of Arlington narrowly has won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. However, downstate voting irregularities are likely to lead to a court battle.
* Arlington recorded its 14th case of polio this year.
* Mount Olivet Methodist Church has won the Arlington church softball league regular season.
August 17, 1959:
* A local milk-producers consortium is calling for the end of state-government price controls on milk in Virginia.
August 13, 1968:
* Three Wakefield High School athletes emerged relatively unscathed after being lost for three days in Windy Run Cave on the Potomac Palisades.
* Democrat Dave Kinney took time out in his quest to unseat U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jean.
* Lucy Denney has been appointed the head of Arlington’s first Fair Housing Board.
* Redskins coach Otto Graham promises that “our running game is not as bad as some people think.”
August 16, 1975:
* A federal judge has ruled that Virginia’s local governments do not have the power to recognize unions as bargaining agents for employees.
* Turnover among guards at some state prisons is averaging 35 percent per year.
* On TV tonight: “All in the Family,” “Emergency,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Bob Newhart Show” and “Agronsky & Company.”
August 14, 1992:
* The Cherrydale Volunteer Fire Department says it wants to have space in the new fire station, to be constructed in the community.
* County officials have instructed police not to accept a local restaurant’s promotion offering them 15 percent off regular prices.
* Signature Theatre plans to open its season with “Assassins.”
* “The Good Ole Days” is the theme of this year’s Arlington County Fair.
