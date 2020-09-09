News that was making news in years gone by:
September 11, 1942:
* Arlington’s movie theaters exceeded this week’s war-bond quota by 20 percent. In a related story, actress Greer Garson, in town to support the bond drive, was honored at a dinner at Washington Golf & Country Club.
* A new law requires that Virginia drivers stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
* Looking on the bright side, the Sun’s editor notes that the recent spate of heavy rain will lead to colorful fall foliage.
September 10, 1960:
* Arlington officials are now using radar to catch speeders.
* The vacancy rate for apartments in the county is just 3 percent, but that is higher than the rate a year ago.
* Arlington Public Schools plans to start testing students for color-blindness.
* Yorktown High School will play its first-ever football game, taking on the junior varsity of George Washington High School in Alexandria.
* Groundbreaking is set for the Christian-education building at Arlington Presbyterian Church.
September 11, 1968:
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill (R-10th) says he is “a little disappointed” in Richard Nixon’s selection of Maryland Gov. Spiro Agnew as his running mate.
* The Sun’s editorial page says that no matter what happens to Democrat Hubert Humphrey in the presidential race, Ted Kennedy is clearly the party’s “man of the future.”
* A 12-hour rainstorm pummeled Northern Virginia, dropping 4 inches of rain and washing out several roadways.
September 9, 1972:
* All three candidates for U.S. Senate say they support construction of Interstate 66 through Arlington.
* The school bond referendum approved by the County Board includes $4 million to complete the renovation of Washington-Lee High School, and additional funds for improvements at various elementary schools.
* In football action, Wakefield defeated Yorktown, 9-3.
September 10, 1985:
* Northern Virginia is in the midst of its second-worst September heat wave of the century.
* U.S. Sen. John Warner predicts “no clear winner” in the upcoming summit meeting between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.
September 11, 1992:
* Gov. Wilder visited Arlington to pitch his plan for construction of a new Washington Redskins stadium at Potomac Yard.
* County Board candidates James Hunter and Ben Winslow squared off at the Civic Federation forum, with Winslow saying residents are being “taxed out of the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.