News that was making news in years gone by:
September 18, 1936:
* Leaders of Washington Golf & Country Club say they plan to rebuild after a fire caused major damage this week.
* County police will now direct traffic at all local schools before and after classes.
* Clarence Ahalt of Arlington is the state Republican presidential campaign director.
* U.S. Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va., has no Republican opposition for re-election, but is opposed by candidates of the Communist, Socialist and Prohibition parties.
* The Sun’s editor says that “writing headlines is one of the most annoying things about putting a newspaper together.”
September 16, 1944:
* Treasurer John Locke Green wants the county to ban outhouses as a health hazard.
* The Arlington Rifle & Pistol Club will hold a family picnic and shooting competition tomorrow.
September 16, 1950:
* The number of state polio cases has reached 700 this year, already tying the record set in 1944.
* The University of Virginia Law School has admitted its first black student.
September 18, 1958:
* U.S. District Court Judge Albert Bryan has ordered Arlington officials to admit four black students to all-white Stratford Junior High School by next February, but has rejected bids by 26 other black students to integrate the school.
* State officials say more vehicles now cross the Potomac River each day than cross the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
* Oops: The president of the Virginia Young Democrats inadvertently sent U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, a letter pledging campaign support.
September 13, 1963:
* Republican legislators from Northern Virginia are seeking a statewide vote on repeal of the poll tax. Meanwhile, a Sun editorial says “the poll tax must go.”
September 17, 1969:
* A U.S. Senate committee held hearings on flood-control efforts along Four Mile Run.
* Veteran county Democrat Lawrence Langley has become the first Arlingtonian to be appointed clerk of the state Senate.
September 16, 1976:
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., says he won’t participate in debates with his challengers.
