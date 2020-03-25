News that was making news in years gone by:
March 25, 1949:
* Who says Arlington is now urban? Deer are being spotted in Clarendon.
* The county Electoral Board wants Arlington to start using voting machines.
* Stonewall Jackson Civic Association has asked political parties to refrain from nominating partisan candidates in this year’s School Board race.
* The county health officer reports more cases of measles, chicken pox, tuberculosis, pneumonia, scarlet fever, influenza and mumps (in that order) over the past month, along with 403 births and 43 deaths.
* The state milk commission will hold a hearing on a proposal to authorize lower prices in Northern Virginia.
March 28, 1964:
* The county animal warden has warned local residents that they could face 30 days in the slammer or a $300 fine for letting their dogs run loose.
* Gen. Douglas MacArthur is “showing improvement” as he battles a lung inflammation at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
March 27, 1969:
* The House of Delegates has approved plans to call a statewide referendum in 1970 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, if the state Senate goes along.
March 25, 1971:
* The County Board plans to hold the real estate tax rate steady at $3.83 per $100.
* The Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce has joined the Arlington Chamber of Commerce in calling for no more delay in construction of I-66 inside the Beltway.
* Five members of the state Senate have announced plans to retire.
* Virginia Republicans want the General Assembly to ratify the federal constitutional amendment lowering the voting age to 18.
* At the movies: “Suppose They Gave a War and Nobody Came,” “Ryan’s Daughter,” “Where’s Poppa?” “Airport” and “There’s a Girl in My Soup.”
March 27, 1979:
* Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia have agreed to coordinate their energy-conservation plans.
* Treasurer Bennie Fletcher, who has served since 1971, has announced plans to seek a new term.
* The Arlington Players will present “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
* Washington-Lee and Yorktown were winners in boys tennis action.
March 26, 1986:
* The U.S. Senate has voted to end a filibuster preventing the federal government from turning over National and Dulles airports to a regional operating authority.
