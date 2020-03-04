News that was making news in years gone by:
March 5, 1944:
* Arlington’s new quarantine rules resulted in 138 dogs being picked up by the animal warden in February. Only 39 were redeemed by owners.
March 5, 1959:
* Clerk to the County Board Jeane Simmonds is leaving after six years.
* Sheriff Carl Taylor auctioned off a supply of English sports cars in “as-is condition” for a Rosslyn firm going out of business.
* Enjoy prime rib, potato, salad, onion rings and rolls at Tom Sarris’s Steakhouse for $2.50.
March 4, 1966:
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, is seeking to continue the ban on jets at National Airport for two more years, in an effort to promote the use of Dulles.
* Arlington police are mulling the introduction of K9 units.
* The state Senate continues to consider the abolition of the poll tax for state elections.
* Yorktown High School’s guidance director has been named the new headmaster at Flint Hill School.
* The state Senate has invited Britain’s 18-year-old Princess Anne to participate in the cornerstone-laying of the new Virginia Beach Civic Center.
March 6, 1971:
* The county police chief says his department will “bear down as hard as we can” to address a mounting drug problem in the community.
* Arlington’s Preston Caruthers has been elected president of the State Board of Education.
* Virginia’s economy is showing signs of rebounding from the recession.
* At the movies: “M*A*S*H,” “Patton” and “Ryan’s Daughter.”
March 3-4, 1986:
* The County Board has agreed to purchase an apartment building on Fairfax Drive for use as a homeless shelter.
* The Bishop O’Connell team defeated LaReine, 32-31, to capture the Girls League Catholic Tournament title.
March 5, 1993:
* Democratic County Board candidates Charles Monroe, Jay Fisette, Darlene Mickey and Chris Zimmerman squared off in a candidate forum in Lyon Park. They are vying to succeed William Newman Jr., who became a Circuit Court judge.
* Springfield Mall has become the first enclosed mall in Northern Virginia to ban smoking in public areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.