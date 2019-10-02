News that was making news in years gone by:
October 2, 1949:
* The Arlington Bar Association says local courts need more staff to keep pace with growth.
* Mount Olivet United Methodist Church will move into its new sanctuary next week, and Memorial Baptist Church plans to lay the cornerstone for its own sanctuary this week.
* Harrison Mann has been re-elected chairman of the Arlington Democratic Committee.
October 2, 1958:
* Last rites have been administered to Pope Pius XII, who suffered a stroke and is clinging to life.
October 1, 1962:
* The County Board has named Bert Johnson as Arlington’s new county manager.
* The county has 202 certified fallout shelters, able to accommodate 60,000 residents wishing to ride out a potential nuclear conflagration in them.
* Oct. 6 is the deadline for Virginians to register to vote in the general election.
October 1, 1969:
* Republican gubernatorial candidate Linwood Holton is about to release a list of prominent Democrats who are supporting him.
* A federal appeals-court panel has affirmed that the University of Virginia must admit women to undergraduate programs.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped to 813.09.
* On TV tonight: “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” “Room 222,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Hawaii Five-0” and a Johnny Carson special saluting his seventh anniversary on the “Tonight” show.
October 2, 1978:
* Virginia’s jobless rate of 5.2 percent has remained steady over the past month.
* Most Virginia registrars are reporting only a slight uptick in voter interest heading into the general election.
* Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Warner has come out against creation of a federal education department.
* In football action, Washington-Lee is 4-1, Wakefield is 1-4, O’Connell is 0-3 and Yorktown is 0-5.
October 3, 1989:
* Gov. Baliles says he will not challenge U.S. Sen. John Warner next year.
* Virginia’s unemployment rate of 3 percent is second lowest in the U.S., and the total number of unemployed state residents slipped below 100,000 for the first time in 15 years.
* The Arlington Players will present “Sunday in the Park With George.”
