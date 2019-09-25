News that was making news in years gone by:
September 28, 1945:
* An effort is underway to ban hunting in the county, citing dangers to children.
* The County Board is set to decide if Arlington should regulate taxi service, and if fares should be based on mileage or zones.
* The county reported 23 traffic accidents in August.
* The new Dolley Madison Junior High School opened Sept. 17 with 435 students.
* Some Arlington residents are upset about the odor of chickens some residents are keeping.
* Spring is six months off, but cherry trees mysteriously have started to bloom.
September 24, 1957:
* Five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in the county. Health officials expect vaccines to be available in 45 to 60 days.
* Flights by National Airlines have been disrupted due to striking workers at National Airport and other airports along the East Coast.
* Enrollment in the county’s adult-education classes is up 60 percent over last year.
* The county will commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Jamestown landing with an interfaith service at Memorial Amphitheatre.
September 24, 1962:
* The Interior Department has withdrawn its opposition to construction of the proposed Three Sisters Bridge across the Potomac.
* Officials at Washington-Lee High School want to know why the names of black football players were followed by the notation “Col.” when the team traveled to play Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. The W-L coach called the racial profiling “deplorable.”
* The Virginia ABC Board has revamped rules under which alcohol can be given as a gift.
* The County Board has asked the General Assembly for permission to hire a private firm to collect back taxes, saying the sheriff’s office is overburdened with other duties.
* Nearly 30 people were killed on Virginia roads over the weekend, “one of the bloodiest on record.”
September 24, 1975:
* State budget cuts will impact school funding up through the college level, state officials say.
* Gov. Godwin says the state government is in worse financial shape than at any other time in his 25 years of public life.
September 24, 1986:
* Arlington SAT scores rose a combined 25 points last year, a result that pleased School Board Chairman Dorothy Stambaugh.
