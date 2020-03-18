News that was making news in years gone by:
March 21, 1941:
* County Manager Frank Hanrahan has proposed a new budget of nearly $2.6 million.
* A grass fire in the Green Valley area burned 15 acres before it could be brought under control.
* Flu cases are down across Arlington, but cases of measles are on the rise.
* The third-graders at Madison Elementary School have started their own newspaper.
* At the movies: Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan and Arlington’s own Forrest Tucker star in “The Westerner.”
March 20, 1961:
* Del. William Winston, D-Arlington, says he will seek a fourth term.
* The national leadership of the Episcopal Church wants an end to capital punishment, and has criticized FBI director J. Edgar Hoover for his criticism of opponents of the death penalty.
March 20, 1969:
* The House of Delegates has rejected a proposal to allow Virginia’s governors to serve consecutive terms.
* The Yorktown High School student council wants to retain the student smoking court, but require students to get their parents’ permission to use it.
* Northern Virginia Community College will introduce new courses in real estate and insurance.
March 20, 1976:
* Virginia officials have filed suit to block the District of Columbia’s effort to impose a “commuter tax” on those who live in the suburbs and work in D.C.
* Gov. Godwin is urging Ronald Reagan to drop his challenge to President Ford, for the good of the party.
* Two Northern Virginia women are among the first seven females accepted for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy.
* A new survey shows women in state-government jobs in Virginia earn less than males in comparable positions.
* Yorktown High School’s theater department will present “The Threepenny Opera.”
March 20, 1984:
* Arlington Republicans, and the Sun’s editorial page, are furious that Democrats on the County Board sent out a partisan letter on what appeared to look very much like official county stationery.
* Thomas Jefferson Community Center will host a break-dancing competition this weekend.
* O’Connell defeated Wakefield in boys tennis action.
March 19, 1993:
* “Mr. Rogers” is being honored for 25 years teaching children on television.
