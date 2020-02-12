News that was making news in years gone by:
February 14, 1941:
* Gov. Price has appointed a 30-member Northern Virginia Defense Council. Arlington members include political leaders Elizabeth Magruder, Freeland Chew, H. Bruce Green, Frank Ball Sr., Charles Fenwick and Frank Hanrahan.
* The county’s Young Democrats are complaining that Arlington police are setting up “speed traps.”
* Cowboy actor Ray “Crash” Corrigan will appear in person today at the Ashton Theatre.
* Washington-Lee nipped Central, 31-30, in boys basketball.
February 11, 1949:
* The Arlington school system’s enrollment of 13,174 is up 12 percent in a single year.
* A budget of $30,000 has been set for construction of the Lyon Village Community House.
February 11, 1960:
* A bill to abolish the death penalty in Virginia has been introduced by a number of Arlington and Fairfax legislators.
* The state highway department continues to tinker with the proposed route of Interstate 66 inside the Beltway.
February 12, 1968:
* According to the Census Bureau, Arlington has 1,664 retail outlets.
* Yorktown and Washington-Lee will share the Potomac District title in wrestling.
* The Bishop O’Connell boys basketball team won the Virginia Catholic League championship.
February 13, 1970:
* Gov. Holton said he is open to changing the lyrics to the state song, after state Sen. Douglas Wilder said he found them offensive.
February 13, 1973:
* Democrat Warren Stambaugh has announced plans to run for House of Delegates, blasting Republican incumbent George Mason Green for four years of ineffectiveness.
* Democrat Henry Howell is already challenging Republican Mills Godwin to a series of gubernatorial debates, even though neither candidate has officially been nominated.
* The House of Delegates has approved allowing charitable organizations to run bingo games.
February 14, 1980:
* Residents of Northern Virginia may be owed refunds from the District of Columbia government, now that the city’s “commuter tax” has been ruled illegal.
* The state Senate killed the proposed Equal Rights Amendment on a 20-19 vote (with 21 votes needed for passage); it marks the eighth consecutive year the measure has died in the General Assembly.
