News that was making news in years gone by:
January 29, 1943:
* The assessed value of Arlington real estate is up 11 percent in the past year.
* Arlington residents are being urged to salvage tin cans for the war effort.
* Fifteen county drivers are under investigation for “pleasure driving” under war-rationing restrictions.
* The County Board has OK’d the hiring of a probation officer to work directly with juvenile delinquents.
January 27, 1959:
* Gov. Almond is “racing the clock” to try to maintain segregation in Virginia’s public schools, as Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk and Charlottesville are now under court order to integrate.
* Arlington officials have unveiled their first master plan for parks and recreation.
January 31, 1967:
* In boys basketball, Wakefield is 9-2, Washington-Lee is 9-3 and Yorktown is 6-5.
January 29, 1971:
* Gov. Holton is reacting with “dismay” over a proposal by District of Columbia officials to tax the earnings of Northern Virginians who work in D.C.
* Yorktown’s wrestlers fell to McLean.
* At the movies: “Rio Lobo,” “Hello, Dolly” and “Alaskan Safari.”
January 26, 1982:
* U.S. Rep. Paul Trible is the likely Republican nominee to succeed U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., while Democrats do not have a clear front-runner.
* A Sun editorial has blasted as “spineless” a proposal in Richmond to replace Columbus Day, Lee-Jackson-King Day and other potentially controversial holidays with a generic “Notables Day.”
* U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, is unlikely to face a challenge within the party this year.
* Washington-Lee’s girls basketball team routed Langley for its 10th win of the season.
January 26, 1993:
* Arlington’s crime rate declined 11.4 percent in 1992 from a year before.
* Marymount University basketball player and team co-captain Pablo Coto collapsed and died during a game.
* Jerry Norris of Virginia Power is the new chairman of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Scott McGeary is chairman-elect.
* O’Connell’s girls basketball team has opened the season with a 12-3 record.
