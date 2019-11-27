News that was making news in years gone by:
December 5, 1941:
* Nearly 650 Arlington residents have completed air-raid-warden training.
* The new C&P telephone books are being distributed. They are 294 pages long.
* The Sun has opened its seventh year of operation with the largest issue in its history.
* Washington-Lee ended the football season with a 6-1 record, gaining 1,846 yards to its opponents’ 477.
December 2, 1952:
* General Assembly committees have completed their redistricting proposals.
* The first live birth of a baby to be broadcast on television is slated tonight, assuming the stork cooperates.
December 3-4, 1965:
* The IRS wants $4,000 in back taxes from the Arlington-based American Nazi Party.
* Virginia’s first International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is slated to open early next year at 935 North Stafford St.
* The School Board has agreed to purchase 75 new typewriters.
* The robbery of an Arlington savings-and-loan netted $895.
* High-school wrestling season opened yesterday.
December 2-3, 1970:
* The Civic Federation is seeking to have the route of Interstate 66 through Arlington go around several existing county schools.
* Arlington Hospital has been awarded a two-year accreditation.
* Above-average rainfall in the local area has helped boost groundwater levels.
* At the movies: “M*A*S*H,” “Patton” and a re-release of “Gone With the Wind.”
December 1, 1979:
* Four stations on Metro’s Orange Line – Courthouse, Virginia Square, Clarendon and Ballston – are set to open tomorrow.
* U.S. Sen. John Warner says he will oppose Carter administration plans to increase the national gasoline tax.
December 2, 1987:
* Presidential candidate Michael Dukakis is slated to make a campaign stop in the local area this week.
* School Board members Frank Wilson and Dorothy Stambaugh say they will seek reappointment next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.