News that was making news in years gone by:
January 19, 1944:
* A planning committee has suggested Arlington float a $6 million bond to pay for post-war improvements.
* An argument is raging over whether, in the future, to build bridges over or tunnels under the Potomac River.
* About 87 percent of tax revenue due to the county by Dec. 5 was paid on time.
* The Arlington Red Cross’s “gallon club” has added nine new members.
* The Arlington Chamber of Commerce had a significant increase in membership last year.
January 20, 1958:
* The new president of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce says Arlington and Fairfax should work more closely to improve the economic well-being of Northern Virginia.
* Mrs. M.T. Broyhill was named “businesswoman of the year” by the Chamber of Commerce.
* Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for a new $210,000 building for Cherrydale Baptist Church.
* Wakefield and Washington-Lee top the basketball standings in Northern Virginia high-school action.
January 20, 1970:
* Details continue to be worked out to implement desegregation at Drew Model School.
* Gov. Holton has issued an executive order banning discrimination in hiring and promotion in state government, based on race or ethnicity.
* Vice President Agnew is back from a 21-day tour of the Far East, saying the U.S. is liked and respected there.
* On TV tonight: The NBA all-stars compete in Philadelphia.
January 20, 1972:
* State legislators are set to consider “right turn on red” this session.
* Metro has awarded a $23.1 million contract for the Pentagon City rail station.
January 20, 1977:
* Virginia Democrats whooped it up at a local celebration of the pending inauguration of Jimmy Carter.
* Plans to consolidate elementary schools continue to be a hot-button issue.
* Virginia’s highway death toll of 1,011 in 1976 was down slightly from a year before.
January 21, 1986:
* Ceremonies were held across Northern Virginia marking the first federal holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
* Legislators continue to quibble over whether to hold a statewide referendum on starting a lottery.
* Former Gov. John Dalton says he is going to work every day, despite treatment for lung cancer.
* In girls basketball action, Wakefield fell to Stuart while Washington-Lee topped Yorktown.
