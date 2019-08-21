News that was making news in years gone by:
August 29, 1941:
* President Roosevelt and his generals are still arguing about exactly where to place the War Department headquarters, but Arlington appears to be the chosen locale.
* The Arlington school system will have 262 teachers on hand when classes start up on Sept. 8.
* Despite concerns over the availability of gasoline for the Labor Day weekend, demand in the local area has dropped and supplies should be plentiful.
* Republican county treasurer John Locke Green proved he was a “good sport” by taking out a $5 listing in the annual Arlington Young Democrats community directory.
* The Sun’s editor notes that not only are summer flies numerous around the office this year, but they seem even bolder than in years past.
August 28, 1958:
* County Board Chairman Ralph Kaul says Gov. Almond will “respect local views” when it comes to integration of schools. Meanwhile, 30 black students have applied to attend all-white Arlington schools.
* Troopers of the State Police have been issued military-style helmets and riot gear.
* An elderly North Randolph Street resident has reclaimed his mule, which was “arrested” near Chain Bridge earlier in the week.
* A record 45 million youngsters will be headed back to school in September.
* Hurricane Daisy is expected to bring rain, and lots of it, to Northern Virginia over the next 24 hours.
August 29, 1966:
* The U.S. Navy over the weekend commissioned the USS Arlington, a communications relay ship that previously had been the aircraft carrier USS Saipan.
* Virginia’s state sales tax – 3 percent in most jurisdictions – will go into effect this week.
* Taxi drivers serving Dulles and National airports have come to terms with management after a 24-hour strike.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, has rejected a call for debates by his Democratic opponent, Clive DuVal.
August 28, 1978:
* Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Warner has tapped former congressman Joel Broyhill as his campaign manager.
* A Sun feature story profiles 32-year-old North Arlington resident Jim Webb, who is about to release his first novel, “Fields of Fire.”
* On TV tonight: “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “Night Court” and “Trapper John, M.D.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.