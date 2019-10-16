News that was making news in years gone by:
October 16, 1941:
* A number of local civic associations are seeking abolition of the Board of Zoning Appeals.
* County Board member Edmund Campbell is asking state officials to permit regional jails.
* D.C. planning officials are pleading with their Arlington counterparts not to allow high-rise development adjacent to the Potomac River.
* St. Thomas More Church will hold a children’s fashion show to benefit British war relief.
October 16, 1944:
* Cough and cold season has significantly reduced the number of blood donors recently.
October 16, 1950:
* Northern Virginia’s doctors, dentists and veterinarians have been visiting the Selective Service office, as their professions no longer make them exempt from the draft.
October 16, 1957:
* Queen Elizabeth II flies to the local area tomorrow, where she will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.
* County Board candidate J. Maynard Magruder says he sees no hope of the General Assembly permitting a return of Arlington’s elected School Board.
* Plans have been unveiled for the new, $500,000 main house of Washington Golf & Country Club.
October 14, 1969:
* Student protesters have temporarily blocked construction on the planned Three Sisters Bridge.
* The National Association of Government Secretaries, known as NAGS, held its first annual meeting this week at the Twin Bridges Marriott.
October 14, 1975:
* The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is opposing the county government’s $40.3 million bond package, saying the government’s indebtedness already is too high.
* On the gridiron, Yorktown is 5-0, Washington-Lee is 4-1 and Wakefield is 3-2.
October 16, 1986:
* About 12,000 Arlington residents missed the deadline for paying their car tax, Treasurer Frank O’Leary said.
* Media executive John Kluge is the highest ranking of 11 Virginians on the new Forbes 400 list. His net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion.
* The Bishop O’Connell girls cross country team won a meet at William & Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.