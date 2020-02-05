News that was making news in years gone by:
February 10, 1939:
* Key Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic after renovation, cheering Rosslyn merchants.
* The Arlington County Democratic Committee has rejected a call from the Arlington County Women’s Democratic Club to provide equal representation of the sexes on local Democratic committees.
* Seaweed is becoming an increasing problem on the Potomac River.
* A Sun editorial criticizes the “selfishness and shortsightedness” of those opposing sidewalks on Washington Boulevard.
February 7, 1962:
* Fallout shelters to accommodate 40,000 Arlington residents will be in place by the end of the year, with future plans calling for enough space for all county residents.
* Arlington mothers are being invited to attend a 10-week course on dealing with their teenagers.
* Washington-Lee High School is holding a program on an innovative way to play the violin.
February 7, 1969:
* School Board members plan to vote in March on whether to allow students to smoke on high school campuses.
* More than 40 people are under consideration to succeed Superintendent Ray Reid.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, is urging President Nixon to use the Army to patrol D.C. streets until crime rates are reduced.
* The University of Virginia is planning a summer program aimed at aiding minority students in qualifying to attend law school.
February 6, 1975:
* The state Senate has approved a bill expanding the types of crimes punishable by death.
* The House of Delegates has passed legislation making the use of a weapon in commission of a crime a separate felony.
* Peoples Drug has a one-pound, heart-shaped box of Whitman’s chocolates ready for Valentine’s Day at a cost of $3.16.
* To improve its cash flow, VEPCO may start sending out electric bills monthly, rather than every other month as is now the case.
* At the movies: “Airport 1975”; “Swiss Family Robinson”; and, for you dirty-birdies, “Campus Pussycats” and “Deep Throat II.”
February 8, 1988:
* County Manager Anton Gardner’s proposed $342.6 million budget is up 5.9 percent from the current spending plan.
* “Ask Beth” replies to a 16-year-old girl asking if it’s OK to be dating a 14-year-old boy. Her response? It depends on the circumstances.
