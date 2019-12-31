News that was making news in years gone by:
January 2, 1936:
* The County Board has reappointed Roy Braden as county manager.
* Congress is considering establishment of a power plant to harness the Potomac River flow at Great Falls.
* U.S. Rep. Howard Smith wants Congress to decide, once and for all, on the boundary between Virginia and the District of Columbia.
* The new ABC liquor store in Clarendon opened Dec. 20, and is doing big business.
* Local state senators say they will oppose plans for a statewide sales tax.
* Virginia’s unemployment rate of 4.9 percent is well below the national average of 7.1 percent.
* The Sun’s editorial page is complimentary of the establishment of the 170,000-acre Shenandoah National Forest.
January 2, 1965:
* New County Board Chairman Joseph Fisher said getting the proposed regional subway system moving forward is a key priority for the new year.
* A wave of church construction has hit Northern Virginia.
* The new Roman Catholic Mass in English was the top religious story of 1964, according to a poll of the Religious Newswriters Association.
* The Kennedy clan is spending a quiet New Year’s holiday in Aspen.
January 2, 1967:
* Arlington’s postmaster blames teens for a rash of mailbox-vandalism incidents.
January 2, 1973:
* New County Board Chairman Everard Munsey says Arlington could require a redevelopment authority to deal with upcoming construction efforts. Also serving on the County Board for 1973: Joseph Fisher, Joseph Wholey, Kenneth Haggerty and John Purdy.
* Baseball great Roberto Clemente is confirmed dead in a plane crash in Puerto Rico. He was traveling to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Central America.
January 2, 1982:
* Gov. Robb has appointed Joseph Fisher as his Secretary of Human Resources.
* Democrats are working to find a candidate to take on U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th.
* Half of all of the commonwealth’s rabies cases last year were reported in Northern Virginia.
* Dr. William Dolan has been elected president of Arlington Hospital’s medical staff.
* O’Connell’s girls basketball team fell to Marshall, 61-37, in a holiday tournament.
* The first U.S. “test-tube baby” has been born.
