News that was making news in years gone by:
March 7, 1941:
* Arlington leaders will turn out to honor Fletcher Kemp, who is retiring after 24 years as superintendent of schools.
* Fairfax and Arlington will share a new state Senate seat under the redistricting plan currently under consideration.
* Arlington’s draft quota for March 27 is 11 white and two black selectees.
* Only about 10 percent of Virginia’s draftees are rated 1-A (immediately available for military service).
* The prospects look good for Washington-Lee’s baseball team.
March 7, 1964:
* The proposed Arlington County government budget has topped $20 million for the first time.
* A contract has been signed to build a tunnel under the Potomac River for the Metro line to Rosslyn. The cost is $550,000, and construction is expected to take 15 months.
* Committees in the General Assembly are mulling legislation to abandon the “Dillon Rule” and replace it with more autonomy for local governments.
March 6, 1973:
* Virginia Republicans are rallying around former (Democratic) Gov. Mills Godwin as their nominee for governor this year.
* Demolition and rescue crews continue work in Skyline, where 14 men are believed dead in a construction accident.
* On TV tonight: “Maude,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Marcus Welby” and Merv Griffin.
* Henry Hudson has announced plans to run as a Republican for commonwealth’s attorney.
* Virginia’s January unemployment rate of 6 percent is the lowest for the first month of the year since 1973.
* All six members of Arlington’s legislative delegation will seek re-election.
* George Mason University is sponsoring a two-week study tour to the Soviet Union.
* Underclassmen dominated at the Bishop O’Connell science fair.
March 7, 1989:
* A 12-year-old boy who was arrested for selling more than $1,000 worth of crack cocaine may be the youngest such arrestee in Arlington history.
* The Children’s Theatre will present “Twelve Dancing Princesses.”
* The Kingston Trio is playing the Barns of Wolf Trap. Tickets are $16.
