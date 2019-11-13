News that was making news in years gone by:
November 10, 1939:
* Voters by a 6-to-1 margin rejected a referendum that would have had Arlington’s government operate a power utility.
* Republican John Locke Green was elected to succeed Democrat Charles Jesse as county treasurer.
* A Sun editorial says it is Arlington’s “public responsibility” to establish a central library to augment existing branches.
* At the movies: “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” and “Jesse James.”
November 13, 1952:
* The public-address system of the police department keeps interrupting County Board meetings.
* Several major department stores plan to stay open Thursday nights through the holiday season.
* Upwards of one million people could turn out to see President-elect Eisenhower when he visits the area tomorrow.
* Virginia Baptists are calling on President-elect Eisenhower not to send a diplomatic representative to the Vatican.
November 12, 1966:
* Despite expectations of a close race, U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, trounced Democratic challenger Clive DuVal.
* Virginia highway fatalities total 926 so far this year, a pace 12 higher than last year.
* Washington-Lee fell to Annandale, 6-3, while Wakefield was pummeled by Fort Hunt, 34-0, in football action.
November 13, 1972:
* The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd, I-Va., will become a Republican prior to Congress convening in January.
* The Bishop O’Connell football team will play this weekend for the state Catholic-school championship.
November 11, 1978:
* Republican John Warner’s slim lead in the U.S. Senate race appears to be holding.
November 10, 1987:
* Civil-rights groups are calling on state officials to abandon “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia” as the commonwealth’s official song.
* Parents are voicing outrage as Marymount University has announced plans to close its private elementary school.
* The first snow of the season gave the Council of Governments a chance to fine-tune its new regional snow-emergency planning.
* The snowfall also played havoc with high school football schedules.
