News that was making news in years gone by:
October 8, 1936:
* The Sun editor complains that Military Road is in “deplorable” condition.
* Arlington teachers are getting lessons in first aid from the Red Cross.
October 8, 1943:
* Incumbent County Board members are facing criticism that they have delegated too much authority to County Manager Frank Hanrahan.
* County Board members have established a post-war planning board.
* County officials are mulling whether to establish a retirement plan for government workers.
* As of Aug. 1, a reported 4,996 Arlington men (and an unreported number of women) are serving in the Armed Forces, the highest total of any Virginia county.
* With the poll books now closed, Arlington will have about 15,000 registered voters.
* Washington-Lee defeated Western High School with three touchdowns in the final quarter.
* Brrrr! The first frost made an appearance across the region this week.
October 8, 1950:
* “I want to be taxed more,” said one county resident (and municipal employee) to the County Board this week. He thinks county services should be increased.
October 8, 1971:
* The School Board will give 18-year-olds an excused absence to work the polls and vote on Election Day, but they have to have their parents’ permission first.
* The School Board has rejected a proposal by student groups to apply for federal funding to study racial tensions in local high schools.
* Black students are mad that their white counterparts refused to stand during the “Black National Anthem” at a recent Wakefield High School assembly.
* Gov. Holton wants to raise the pay of state jurists, which now ranges from $23,000 for Circuit Court judges for $32,500 to the chief justice.
October 8, 1980:
* President Carter has made two campaign stops in Northern Virginia over the past week.
* A Carter campaign spokesman said “I really don’t see Northern Virginia going for Ronald Reagan.”
* Republican Frank Wolf appears to have momentum in his quest to knock off U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher, D-8th.
* Sheriff James Gondles thinks it could have been an insider who helped an inmate to escape this week.
October 8, 1991:
* Commissioner of Revenue Geraldine Whiting is in the midst of her quest for a fourth term.
* United Press International is shopping for a new headquarters location in Northern Virginia.
