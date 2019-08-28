News that was making news in years gone by:
August 22, 1941:
* The commissioner of revenue has located 612 county residents who failed to file state income-tax returns. Scofflaws face fines, but not jail time.
* Arlington has gone nearly 200 days without a traffic fatality.
* Moonshining in Arlington? Arlington police and state officials have seized a 50-gallon still and 300 pounds of mash.
* The state attorney general is backing up Arlington officials in their refusal to cede jurisdiction over the new National Airport to the District of Columbia.
* Despite reports to the contrary, the Sun notes that there are no liquor sales occurring at the new National Airport. Arlington officials have threatened to arrest anyone selling alcohol at the airport.
* Schools are set to open on Sept. 8.
August 26, 1963:
* Arlington’s teachers – new and returning – will gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a pre-start-of-school workshop.
* The Virginia Game Commission has set Nov. 16 to Jan. 4 as duck season and Nov. 7 to Jan. 15 as goose season in the commonwealth.
* Arlington Forest and Chesterbrook won titles at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star diving meet.
August 27, 1970:
* Wakefield High School teachers have “hotly contested” the assertion by a police official that 60 to 80 percent of the school’s student body is using illegal drugs.
* Construction continues on Arlington’s newest school, Glebe Elementary.
* Virginia localities will share in the proceeds of a legal settlement with the publishers of children’s books over price-fixing allegations.
* Gov. Holton says it is unrealistic to expect federal judges will give communities any more time to integrate schools.
* At the movies: “M*A*S*H,” “Patton” and “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.”
August 28, 1980:
* John Warner, John Dalton and Mills Godwin have been named honorary co-chairmen of Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in Virginia.
* The Reagans have rented an estate near Middleburg for their eastern residence during the campaign. It comes with four horses.
August 27, 1990:
* A citizen panel is meeting to find a location for the proposed county jail, homeless shelter and detox center.
* Arlington-based US Airways is laying off 2,100 workers, on top of the 1,500 fired last week.
* Pentagon officials are calling up two more Army Reserve units from Virginia to active duty in the Persian Gulf.
* Downstate rains have proven helpful to Virginia’s peanut farmers.
* On TV tonight: “The Cosby Show,” “Designing Women,” “Murphy Brown” and “Monday Night Football.”
