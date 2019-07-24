News that was making news in years gone by:
July 30, 1936:
* With an advisory opinion from Virginia’s attorney general in her favor, Mrs. Ruby Simpson plans a legal challenge to the decision not to reappoint her to the School Board.
* A Sun editorial notes its opposition to Virginia’s poll tax, but says organized labor is making a mistake by challenging the tax in court.
* Arlington’s Democrats will embark on a moonlight cruise of the Potomac, with U.S. Rep. Howard Smith as their guest of honor.
July 28, 1959:
* A U.S. Navy dummy rocket ricocheted off its intended target and hit a North Carolina beach house owned by an Arlington couple. Damage was minor.
July 29, 1964:
* The County Board has voted to delay revisions to the sign ordinance.
* A typical Arlington household will have $9,679 left over this year after paying all taxes, compared to a national average of $7,130 and a Virginia average of $6,631.
* Republicans have found their first challenger to U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd in 16 years.
* Jacqueline Kennedy plans to spend her 35th birthday without fanfare or a party.
* The Senators are in last place in the American League, 25 games behind the Yankees.
* On TV tonight: “McHale’s Navy,” “Combat,” “Richard Boone” and “The Fugitive.”
July 28, 1972:
* While local governments are eager to purchase the area’s private bus lines and turn them over to the Metro system, they haven’t found a way to pay for the acquisitions.
* Arlington’s pollution-spewing incinerator will be closed for good by October, county officials say.
July 28, 1979:
* Opponents of Interstate 66 through Arlington have labeled a federal judge “arrogant” and “bizarre” for dismissing their lawsuit against it.
* State officials expect shortages of gasoline to ease in August.
* Oversized signs noting the new 55-mph speed limit are being erected on Interstates 64, 81 and 95.
* Virginia’s jobless rate grew from 4.2 percent in May to 4.9 percent in June.
July 28, 1986:
* The number of Virginians with jobs grew to a record 2.8 million in June.
* A new report says that one of every nine dollars spent by travelers in Virginia comes through Arlington, totaling $592 million.
* Celebrations are gearing up for Davy Crockett’s 200th birthday.
