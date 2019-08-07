News that was making news in years gone by:
August 7, 1944:
* A horse show, sponsored by the Arlington Lions Club, will be held at the Ballston Stadium.
* Reports suggest that the liberation of Paris is “imminent.”
August 7, 1961:
* Northern Virginia’s postmasters are asking businesses to deposit their mail throughout the day, rather than all at once in the evening, to help ease a nighttime crunch.
* Planners have agreed on the location of the Three Sisters Bridge, to be just north of Key Bridge.
* Arlington retail sales were up slightly in 1960 compared to 1959. Restaurant sales also rose.
* The Soviets put Maj. Gherman Titov into space for 25 hours, once again beating the U.S.
* The pope’s limousine was involved in a fender-bender with a Rome police motorcycle. There were no injuries.
* Mickey Mantle hit his 363rd home run, moving into ninth place on the all-time list ahead of Joe DiMaggio.
August 7, 1969:
* County Board members have authorized the county manager to purchase flood-prone homes, at full value, from homeowners in the Four Mile Run watershed.
* The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control board has approved 336 permits for liquor-by-the-drink at bars across Virginia.
* State officials have offered to mediate the 16-day-old strike of Piedmont Airlines pilots.
August 6, 1979:
* Support for President Carter is waning in Virginia, with at least one member of Congress saying he wouldn’t be surprised if the president didn’t win renomination next year.
* The Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star meet saw four records broken and one tied.
* On TV tonight: “Little House on the Prairie”; “M*A*S*H”; “The White Shadow”; “WKRP in Cincinnati”; and “Lou Grant.”
August 7, 1992:
* The proposed Washington Redskins stadium at Potomac Yards will have more parking spaces than the Pentagon and Tysons Corner Center combined, planners say.
* School Board members appear to be warming to the idea of all-day kindergarten.
* At the movies: “Sister Act”; “Patriot Games”; “A League of Their Own”; and “Honey I Blew Up the Kids.”
