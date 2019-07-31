News that was making news in year gone by:
July 30, 1943:
* The Arlington Selective Service Board has ordered 96 local men to report for induction.
* Traffic accidents in Arlington are down for the first six months of the year.
* New regulations prohibiting members of the Armed Forces from running for, or serving in, elected office could derail Maj. Charles Fenwick’s plan to seek re-election to the General Assembly.
* The Arlington County Republican Committee has opened its new headquarters at 1121 North Irving St.
July 30, 1957:
* The NAACP plans to file additional requests from students who want to integrate county schools.
* County Board member David Crupshaw apparently is safe in Mexico, where he was traveling when a big earthquake struck Mexico City.
* The Sun’s editorial page agrees it is time to stop “fooling around” and build a second airport for the local area. The Eisenhower administration wants the international airport constructed in Burke.
July 30, 1962:
* The County Board voted 4-1 against placing a referendum on the ballot that might lead to creation of an urban-renewal agency.
* Arlingtonian Diana Hunter has won the Miss West Virginia crown, and will represent that state at the Miss America Pageant.
August 1, 1969:
* A geologist says the ground might be too porous under the Potomac River to build a tunnel for the future subway system, suggesting that a new bridge might have to be built.
* Virginia law provides few reasons to vote absentee in elections, but one is: “I am a widow of a veteran of the War Between the States.” Election officials don’t think anyone has used that option in some time.
July 29, 1988:
* A federal planning group has approved the proposed Women in Military Service memorial and museum, to be located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
* Constance McAdam has been selected to serve on a National Red Cross committee that is planning the group’s 1989 convention.
* Home sales across Virginia were down slightly in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.