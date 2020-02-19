News that was making news in years gone by:
February 25, 1949:
* Arlington’s first school union has been formed.
* The School Board has appointed a part-time consultant to advise members on library issues.
* Judge Walter McCarthy has sentenced two former county police officers to five years in the state penitentiary, after they were convicted of robbing a Lee Highway supermarket.
* The Arlington Host Lions lead the service-club bowling league with a 36-24 record, followed by the Jaycees.
February 26, 1958:
* A total of 56,668 patients were served at Arlington Hospital last year.
* Sen. Byrd has rescinded his plan to retire, and says he will run for a fifth term.
* The House of Delegates has voted 75-5 to permit teachers to spank students. Arlington currently bans spanking, while Fairfax permits it.
February 22, 1968:
* The State Board of Pharmacy has declared LSD to be a hallucenogenic and dangerous drug, making possession in Virginia a felony.
* Arlington is set to kick off a crime-watch program.
February 26, 1973:
* The Washington-Lee Madrigals performed for President and Mrs. Nixon at the White House Sunday.
* Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, has introduced legislation to provide federal funds connecting the future Metro system to Dulles Airport.
February 22, 1988:
* A state Senate panel has endorsed continuing the policy requiring local school systems to open after Labor Day.
* The average single-family-home price of $165,300 in Arlington is forcing many young residents to look outside the county when purchasing their first home.
* Citing high rents, Xerox is considering moving its substantial presence in Rosslyn to Ballston or out to Fairfax County.
* Major crime across Virginia was up 4.7 percent last year from a year before.
February 26, 1993:
* Among General Assembly legislation passed this year: It is now a crime to carry cigarettes or other smoking materials into coal mines.
* A new state law bans collective bargaining by state government employees.
* State officials say the new law against carjacking has teeth, as it imposes a 15-year sentence on those convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.