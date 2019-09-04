News that was making news in years gone by:
September 2, 1960:
* The County Board has ordered a stop to police using wiretap surveillance, even in “isolated” cases.
* Local Republicans are hoping to establish “Nixon Clubs” at local high schools.
* A Petersburg man, who grew up as a slave, has died at what is believed to be the age of 120.
* Rome’s famed nightlife is being blamed for the “dismal” performance of the U.S. track team at the Olympics.
September 3, 1969:
* County Board candidates Kenneth Haggerty and Charles Wood sparred over public swimming pools and electing board members by districts at the Civic Federation’s candidate forum.
* At 5.5 billion gallons per day, the flow of the Potomac River currently is about twice the average for this time of year.
* Virginia officials continue their search downstate for victims of Hurricane Camille.
* The dropout rate at Virginia high schools is down to 4.5 percent, a decrease from 5.1 percent a year before.
September 2, 1971:
* County police have started accepting anonymous calls reporting drug abuse.
* County Board members Kenneth Haggerty and Joseph Wholey have been battling over housing subsidies for middle-income residents and tax relief for the elderly.
September 2-3, 1976:
* Arlington Hospital officials are asking the county government to reimburse about $800,000 in costs incurred in serving those in need.
September 2, 1983:
* Gov. Robb is traveling through Europe, in an effort to promote the Old Dominion as a spot for business investment.
* Arlington students return to class on Tuesday to a lunch menu that includes hot dogs, baked beans, sliced peaches and milk.
* The National Capital Cat Show will be held on Sept. 10 at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center.
* Football season kicks off with Wakefield traveling to Yorktown and Washington-Lee hosting Edison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.