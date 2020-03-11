News that was making news in years gone by:
March 12, 1936:
* A justice of the Virginia Court of Appeals has OK’d the bid by residents of East Falls Church to secede from the town of Falls Church and to be absorbed into Arlington.
* The county school budget of $438,500 is up more than $66,000 from last year.
* A petition drive is slated to get a referendum onto the ballot, providing for construction of a junior high school.
* Legislation passed in Richmond will permit Arlington to begin a new round of property assessments.
* The Lee Theatre opens its doors tonight in East Falls Church. Meanwhile, actress Jean Harlow shares her recipe for tuna canapes with Sun readers.
March 11, 1949:
* A total of 41 candidates have been recommended for consideration as Arlington’s next superintendent of schools, to succeed Fletcher Kemp.
* Arlington’s branch libraries circulated nearly 31,500 books last month, up 41 percent from a year before.
* Washington-Lee’s varsity football coach says he is departing the school at the end of the current school year, but did not give a reason.
March 12, 1964:
* A special breakfast will be held at Wakefield High School to honor retiring School Board members Elizabeth Campbell and Barnard Joy.
* Virginia supporters of Barry Goldwater say they are not fazed by the surprise victory of Henry Cabot Lodge in the New Hampshire Republican primary.
March 11, 1972:
* Republican County Board member A. Leslie Phillips has criticized other board members for wanting to create permanent slums in the county in the guise of “affordable housing.”
* The General Assembly has reduced the age for drinking and serving on juries from 21 to 18.
* The state Supreme Court has ruled that mere presence at a “pot party” is not enough to be charged with drug possession.
* The General Assembly has eliminated criminal penalties associated with Virginia’s “blue laws.”
March 11, 1983:
* Parents seem split over the plan to close some elementary schools due to declining enrollment.
* Metrorail prices are headed up 10 cents per ride, in some cases more, effective April 16.
* The state Supreme Court will rule on the legality of Virginia’s ban on the sale of raw goat’s milk.
