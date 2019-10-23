News that was making news in years gone by:
October 31, 1941:
* Two planned hotel projects could be jeopardized by the need to build roads to serve the Pentagon.
* Local builders say there is enough land and private capital to construct needed housing for war workers.
* State officials are drawing up civil-defense plans.
* The editor says he was “shocked” to learn of projections that Arlington’s population could grow to 300,000 and that Northern Virginia’s population could rise to more than 3 million.
* Interest in Virginia’s election is “slight,” with little in the way of competitive races.
* A new film (in color) showcases changes in Arlington’s zoning regulations in recent years.
* Washington-Lee students have a new pastime: badminton.
October 30, 1959:
* The D.C. area has lost out to New York City in its bid to host the 1964 World’s Fair.
* The Virginia Education Association, which represents white teachers, has backed the governor’s plan to allow localities to set up private schools in an effort to skirt around court-ordered integration.
* Northern Virginia’s state senators seem to be wary of Gov. Almond’s plan to impose a sales tax.
October 29, 1968:
* The Sun has endorsed Joe Wholey over Leslie Phillips and Reidar Claffy for County Board.
* Virginia voters are set to pass judgment on the liquor-by-the-drink referendum on Election Day.
* Republican vice presidential candidate Spiro Agnew made a campaign swing through Virginia this week.
* Arlington police are planning a crackdown on uninsured motorists.
* A “mixed year” is ahead for the state economy.
October 31, 1978:
* The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the validity of Virginia’s obscenity law.
* Democrat Andrew Miller says he is in a “dead heat” with Republican John Warner in the U.S. Senate rate.
* Sun sports columnist Lois Thomas says any parent who wants their child to succeed in high school athletics “would be a fool” to move to Arlington. She blamed school officials, coaches and students for disinterest in sports.
October 28, 1986:
* The Arlington War Memorial, erected in 1931, will be moved to the corner of Wilson and Washington boulevards.
* Yorktown fell to Langley, 14-6, in football, while Washington-Lee was dropped by Marshall, 42-27.
