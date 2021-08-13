[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There are a number of factors at play, but among all major jurisdictions in the Mid-Atlantic region, Arlington has the highest year-over-year increase in year-to-date home sales, according to new data.
Through July 31, there were 2,109 transactions going to closing in the 26 square miles of the community, according to sales data reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
That’s up a whopping 46.7 percent from the 1,438 transactions from January to July 2020.
Arlington was among the communities in Northern Virginia most impacted by the COVID crisis in the spring of 2020; while government-mandated lockdowns weren’t any more draconian than those in other parts of Northern Virginia, they seemed to have more of a deterrent effect on the local market for the first few months. (After that, like the rest of Northern Virginia, home sales in Arlington were off to the races, held back only by a lagging inventory. That low inventory also had caused sluggish home sales from January 2020 until the onset of the pandemic in March, as well.)
Arlington may have seen the highest year-over-year increase among major jurisdictions, but counting all localities in the 70-ish jurisdictions that Bright MLS covers in the Mid-Atlantic, it was overtaken by four smaller communities.
Somerset County, Md., led the pack with a year-over-year sales increase of 68.8 percent, followed by Madison County, Va., at 67.7 percent; Somerset County, N.J. (66.9 percent); and Kent County, Md. (49.5 percent).
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. Figures for July 2021 are preliminary and are subject to revision.