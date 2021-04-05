[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If Arlington homeowners appear to be getting a little too aggressive in setting listing prices for their homes, they are in good company. The same seems to be true for neighboring Alexandria and Falls Church, as well.
For the first two months of the year, Arlington home-sellers garnered an average 98.47 percent of listing price, according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
On balance, that’s a pretty healthy rate. But it is down 0.8 percent from the same period in 2020, and puts Arlington toward the bottom of the ranking of Northern Virginia jurisdictions.
Manassas Park led all comers – not just in Northern Virginia but across the Mid-Atlantic – with a sales price during the first two months of the year that stood at 101.87 percent of listing price, up 2.8 percent from a year before.
Other outer suburbs seemed to be doing best in the ranking, too:
• The average sales price in Loudoun County for the period was 101.57 percent of listing price, up 2.7 percent from a year before.
• The average sales price in Prince William County was 101.56 percent of listing price, up 3 percent.
• The average sales price in Stafford County was 100.66 percent of listing price, up 2.8 percent.
• The average sales price in Manassas was 100.55 percent of listing price, up 2.6 percent.
In Fairfax County, which straddles the inner/outer vortex of Northern Virginia suburbia, the average sales price for January and February stood at 100.11 percent of listing price, up 1.2 percent from the same period a year before.
Arlington’s two most proximate neighbors were down slightly lower in the ranking:
• In Falls Church, the average sales price stood at 98.86 percent of listing price, a decline of 0.1 percent.
• In Alexandria, the average sales price stood at 98.65 percent, down 1.1 percent.
Go across the river and the average sales price in the District of Columbia for the period stood at 99.11 percent of listing price, up 1.4 percent.
Across the 70-plus localities spanning multiple states that make up the Mid-Atlantic region, the average home-sales price for January and February was 99.14 percent of listing price, up 3.3 percent from a year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.