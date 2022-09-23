Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world.
ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept. 18-21.
ReLaunch is a small-business-assistance program that gives owners access to business consulting or marketing services and helps them develop technology solutions to adapt to changing business landscapes due to the pandemic.
Since launching in 2021, ReLaunch has assisted more than 150 small businesses in Arlington negatively impacted by the long-term economic effects of the pandemic and resulting government-mandated economic shutdowns. “We are honored and humbled to have received this recognition,” said Tara Palacios, the director of BizLaunch, which serves as the county government’s small-business-assistance program. “ReLaunch helps give business owners the knowledge and resources they need to succeed in today’s environment. We’re thrilled to continue serving Arlington’s businesses with this great program.”
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.arlingtoneconomicdevelopment.com.
