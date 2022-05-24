Volunteers at Bon Air Park Receive Volunteerism Award: Five individuals who volunteer at Arlington’s Bon Air Park have been named recipients of the county government’s annual Bill Thomas Park Volunteer Award.
Master Gardeners Joe Kelly, Carolyn Vincent, Dina Lehmann, Karen Smith and Tom Golojuch, who steward Bon Air Park’s Quarry Shade and Sunny Demonstration Gardens, were presented with the award for their dedication and support of the park, as well as their commitment to horticulture education.
The award is presented annually by the Park and Recreation Commission to honor outstanding volunteer efforts in support of the health, sustainability and functioning of Arlington’s parks. It pays tribute to lifelong park volunteer William “Bill” Thomas, and serves to honor and encourage park volunteerism.
“Their work inspires us all to create beauty in nature in our own spaces,” County Board Chairman Katie Cristol said.
Park and Recreation Commission member Melissa Riggio noted that the honorees have provided a combined 3,400 volunteer hours, and “really took it to another level with their dedication.”
Their efforts brought public attention to the importance of using native plants, a key component of the county government’s naturalism efforts, Riggio said.
