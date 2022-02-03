Arlington’s hoteliers and moteliers are continuing to bounce back, according to new data.
But are they getting more cash in their pockets? That depends on how you parse the data.
For the first 11 months of 2021, the average daily room rate for occupied hotel rooms in Arlington stood at $132.61, according to data from Smith Travel Research reported by Arlington Economic Development.
That’s down 3.4 percent from the $137.22 garnered per room during the January-to-November period in 2020.
While rates are down, the January-to-November occupancy rate of 41.7 percent was up from the 31.3-percent rate during the same period in 2020, when much of the region remained locked down due to the pandemic.
As a result, hoteliers’ revenue per available room night for the 11 months ($51.73 for 2021) was up 25 percent from $41.49 from the same period in 2020.
For November 2021, the occupancy rate was just a smidge under 50 percent (49.8 percent) while the average room rate was $124.02 and the revenue per available room was $63.81.
