[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Hotel-occupancy rates improved in June but, overall, the first half of the year remained a bust for the Arlington hospitality industry.
The occupancy rate of 44.7 percent in June was better than the cumulative 34.4-percent rate recorded over the first six months of the year, according to new data from Smith Travel research and Arlington Economic Development.
But that 34.4-percent rate was anemic even compared to the weak first six months of 2020, when it stood at 37.3 percent.
And to fill the rooms they did, hoteliers and moteliers had to offer enticements: The average room rate charged for the first six months of 2021 was $114.92, down nearly 21 percent from $145.19 during the same period in 2020.
None of this should come as a surprise; the advent of COVID in March 2020 decmolished the local tourism industry and put business- and government-related travel largely on hold.
For the first half of the year, the daily revenue per available room (counting those filled and empty) across Arlington was $39.51, down 27 percent from $54.09 a year before.