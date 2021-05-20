[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Alliance for Housing Solution will host its annual Leckey Forum in an online format on June 10 at 7 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Daniel Parolek, CEO and principal of Opticos Design and author “Missing Middle Housing: Thinking Big and Building Small to Respond to Today’s Housing Crisis.”
Parolek is credited with introducing the concept of “missing middle” housing choice in 2010.
Parolek will present the “Top Five Mistakes Cities and States are Making When Implementing Missing Middle Housing,” which will be followed by a panel discussion on the implications for Arlington.
The program is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.