[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Independent Media (AIM) will celebrate its 39th birthday with an online gala slated for Thursday, April 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Presented live, the event will be hosted by Arlington author, advocate and AIM program producer Krysta Jones, and will feature performances by D.C.-area performing artists, including poet Neelam Patel, singer-songwriter Jasmine Gillison, Jane Franklin Dance and soul dynamo Caz Gardiner.
General-admission tickets are $10; VIP tickets, which include a special gala party package, are $100. The package contains wine and other beverages, snacks, party favors, AIM/WERA “swag” and other items, and can be delivered within a three-mile radius of Arlington or can be picked up at the AIM headquarters in Clarendon.
For information on the gala and other anniversary events, including a two-night “Couchella” concert series on May 7-8, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
Arlington Independent Media provides a voice for the community through a host of platforms, including television, radio and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.