Arlington Independent Media has announced plans for a spring “The Show Must Go On” fundraiser, taking place through May 11.
The three-week effort will include screenings, concerts, online auctions and fund-raisers and other events running on the organization’s TV and radio stations and streamed live online.
“Even during a worldwide pandemic that has made producing new content a challenge, AIM volunteers have been busy creating timely content,” officials with the organization said.
For full details and a schedule of special events, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
(1) comment
Arlington Independent Media is another of One-Party Government's oxymoroa. AIM is another Urbanist in-fill gentrification propaganda channel responsible for promoting Urbanist charades like "affordable housing", "car-free diet", "urban village", and "smart growth".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.