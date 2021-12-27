[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The new interim executive director of Arlington Independent Media is looking toward the new year, and asking supporters of the non-profit media organization to do the same.
“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to serve this fine longstanding Arlington institution,” Whytni Kernodle said in an end-of-year letter to boosters. “Although COVID continues to impact many of AIM’s established revenue streams . . . and is still limiting the public’s use of our production facilities, we have continued to serve this community. We are very proud of what our volunteer content creators have accomplished, even in the face of substantial challenges.”
Arlington Independent Media operates a cable-television station, FM radio station and Internet service. Its longstanding executive director, Paul LeValley, retired in February 2020, then the pandemic arrived a month later.
“For the past 20 months we have adapted and helped others adapt to the ‘new normal’ of information distribution and public participation,” Kernodle said. “We have worked closely with many area individuals, non-profits, and the county government to get important news, information, and entertainment distributed.”
Kernodle is active in a number of venues in Arlington. On the civic front, she is a member of the county government’s Human Rights Commission and serves on the Arlington County Civic Federation’s task force on county governance.