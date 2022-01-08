[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Independent Media will offer a course on radio broadcasting on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. online.
The course explains the basics of creating radio programs for WERA-FM, the non-profit organization’s radio station. Topics will include Federal Communications Commission regulations, WERA policies, program planning and production workflow.
The workshop is required before producing a program for WERA or volunteering in the broadcast booth. The “virtual” workshop will be followed by individual, one-on-one, in-person tutorials in the broadcast booth.
The cost is $60. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.