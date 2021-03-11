[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Independent Media will celebrate its 39th anniversary with a series of events, including an online gala celebration, during the springtime.
“Our goal is to raise $50,000 over the fund-drive period,” officials of the public-media organization said. “To meet that goal, we need substantial help from our members and community supporters.”
An on-air fund-raising drive will take place April 26 to May 9, with the organization’s second annual benefit auction running April 26 to May 16. On Thursday, April 29, the organization will hold a “39 and Holding Our Community Strong” gala celebration live from the studio and broadcast over various platforms.
Tickets for the event are $10, with deluxe packages ($100) including a “gala box” featuring wine, snacks, party favors, “swag” and other items also available.
Also in the planning stages is “Couchella,” a two-night benefit concert slated for May 7-8.
For information on the planned events, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
