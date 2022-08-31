Arlington Independent Media (AIM) will resume in-person instruction in the coming month, after a shutdown that began with the pandemic’s arrival in 2020.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our community back into AIM this fall,” the organization said in announcing a series of courses, with more to come.
Among the classes scheduled for fall are studio production, field production, on-air radio broadcast and producing.
Registration is set to open Sept. 1. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]