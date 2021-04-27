[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that a post-COVID world is slowly emerging, the Arlington County Detention Facility will resume permitting in-person visitation for those incarcerated, beginning May 1.
The new policy, announced April 26, will bring to an end a year-long shutdown of in-person meetings between those detained in the facility and their loved ones. It was announced by Sheriff Beth Arthur, who has control of the facility.
“We recognize the value of in-person visitation for individuals remanded to the Detention Center and the importance of maintaining family and community ties,” Arthur said in a statement. “We have worked hard to create a safe plan to slowly bring back visitation.”
Things will not, however, be as they were before, as visits will be non-contact and most be scheduled in advance. There will be limits placed on the number of people allowed in the visitor areas, and all visitors will go through a COVID check as well as a security check. Visits will be of a non-contact variety, behind glass.
In-person visits will take place Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those incarcerated also will continue to be allowed video-based visits, which has become the norm over the past year.
For full details, see the Website at sheriff.arlingtonva.us.
