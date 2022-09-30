Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?
Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
The bad news: The local jobless rate ticked up slightly, part of a regional and state trend, and the number of those counted as employed dropped below 150,000 after having been above that benchmark figure for the preceding five months.
With 149,286 county residents counted as having jobs and 3,350 looking for work, the county’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in August was up from 2.1 percent in July but down from 3.2 percent a year before, according to figures reported Sept. 28 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That slight tick upward was similar to those recorded in other major Northern Virginia jurisdictions. Month-over-month unemployment rates rose from 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent in Falls Church; from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent in Alexandria; from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent in Loudoun County; from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent in Fairfax County; and from 2.8 percent to 3 percent in Prince William County.
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the August jobless rate of 2.7 percent (up from 2.5 percent in July) represented just under 1.6 million employed in the civilian workforce and just under 45,000 seeking jobs.
Statewide, the jobless rate of 3.2 percent in August was up from 2.9 percent a month before. Nationally, the jobless rate of 3.8 percent was unchanged from a month before. Both were down from a year ago.
Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, Arlington stood atop the jobs picture with the lowest unemployment rate, followed by Madison County and Falls Church (2.3%) and Highland County (2.4%). The highest rates were found in the cities of Petersburg (7.9%), Emporia (6.1%) and Hopewell (5.8%) and Sussex County (5.5%).
