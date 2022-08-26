Total employment in Arlington grew from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only anemically, according to new federal data.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 171,900 jobs in Arlington at the end of the first quarter of this year, an increase of 1.1 percent from a year before. That’s well below the national growth rate of 5 percent and, with two exceptions, the lowest among Virginia’s major jurisdictions.
That data look at where a person works, regardless of where that person lives, being a different indicator compared to monthly state unemployment data, which focuses on locality of residence.
Nationally, employment reported in the survey (147.6 million) was up year-over-year in 349 of the 355 largest U.S. counties, with the highest rate of increase coming in Clark County, Nev. – home to Las Vegas – at 12.5 percent as the tourism and convention industry rebounded.
Arlington ranked 333rd in rate of employment growth, although that back-of-the-pack position could be as much a reflection of the strength of the local economy a year ago as a sign of weakness now.
Eleven Virginia localities (independent cities as well as counties) are included in the quarterly report, and all showed increases in employment, albeit to varying degrees. From the largest on down:
• Fairfax County’s jobs total stood at 608,1000, up 1.8 percent and ranking 309th in terms of percentage growth in the survey.
• Henrico County’s total of 185,300 was up 1.2 percent, ranking it 332nd.
• Loudoun County’s total of 174,200 was up 4 percent, ranking it 168th.
• Richmond’s total of 151,000 was up 2.6 percent, ranking it 267th.
• Norfolk’s total of 136,600 was up 2.4 percent, ranking it 282nd.
• Chesterfield County’s total of 137,500 was up 3.8 percent, ranking it 181st.
• Prince William County’s total of 131,200 was up 3.3 percent, ranking it 211th.
• Chesapeake’s total of 102,400 was up 1 percent, ranking it 337th.
• Newport News’ total of 101,200 was up 0.3 percent, ranking it 348th.
• Alexandria’s total of 84,100 was up 3.1 percent, ranking it 228th.
Employment totals include workers covered by unemployment insurance both in the civilian workforce and federal government. The 355 localities in the quarterly data represent about 73 percent of workers covered by those programs in the U.S.
In addition to Clark County in Nevada, some of the biggest year-over-year jobs rebounds came in similarly tourist-centric locales in Florida and New Jersey. Also among the biggest comebacks was San Francisco, whose economy took a major pounding during the early days of COVID and the economic lockdowns that were imposed in its wake.
