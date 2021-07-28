[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Circuit Court is preparing to mail out juror questionnaires for calendar-year 2022, the first step in determining the pool of jurors for the coming year.
Each year, the questionnaires are sent to a random selection of residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church. State law requires them to be filled out (preferably online) and returned within 10 days of receipt; those who do not return them, or provide incomplete information, could find themselves summoned before a judge to explain the oversight.
Receipt of the questionnaire does not mean an individual will be called for jury duty next year, but only those who receive them will be in the pool of potential jurors. Those age 70 and older are not required to serve, but can do so if desired.
According to the office of Clerk of the Circuit Court, the average length of a trial in the local area is one or two days, but can go longer. Jurors must be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day they are called to serve. Jurors receive $30 per day for reimbursement of expenses.
For information on the process, see the Website at https://courts.arlingtonva.us/circuit-court/jury-duty.