If you play hooky, could you end up in the pokey? It’s a possibility for those who don’t show up for jury duty in Arlington.
But, Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson said at a recent appearance, such an occurrence would a rarity indeed.
Ferguson – who was elected to the office in 2007 – told members of the Arlington County Civic Federation that Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has never sentenced a jury-duty-evader to jail.
But, Ferguson intoned, “it could happen to you if you thumb your nose” at requirements for jury duty.
(He noted that Judge Paul Sheridan, who served as chief judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit of Arlington and Falls Church from 1998 to 2003, had imposed brief jail terms on those who refused to follow the rules when called for jury duty.)
Ferguson told Civic Federation members that Arlington’s compliance rate among those summoned for jury duty is “in the very high 90s” on a percentage basis – a far cry from some Virginia jurisdictions, where fewer than one in four people called for jury duty turn up at the appointed time.
In Arlington, “most people, even if they don’t want to serve, understand the need to serve,” Ferguson said.
During Ferguson’s tenure, the Circuit Court has implemented a “one day or one trial” policy – if a juror is not picked for a trial on his or her first day of jury duty, he or she is released from service.
