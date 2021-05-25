[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Mary Anthony, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty, has been elected president of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington for the 2021-22 club year.
Having served a stint leading the service organization several years ago, Anthony becomes the first person in the club’s 90-year history to be recruited to serve as president twice.
Also tapped for leadership positions were Greg Craddock (president-elect), Richard Barr (secretary) and Julia Wright (treasurer). Jason Harrington will be immediate past president; directors will be Ed Betts, Ginger Geoffrey, Pat Keough, Julie Mangis, Tracy Miller, Gay Mount and Edd Nolen.
The local club is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, which was founded in 1915. For information on the club, see the Website at https://arlingtonvakiwanis.com.