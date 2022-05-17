Arlington County Board members on May 14 followed through on a promise made last month and eliminated the “decal fee” that has been imposed for decades as part of residents’ car-tax bills.
And while the action will save residents a collective $6 million this year, it’s something of a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul situation, as higher assessments on used vehicles in these inflationary times likely will eat up all the savings for some vehicle owners.
Until three years ago, Arlington vehicle owners were required to attach a decal on their windshields (from the 1940s to the 1960s, a metal plate to license plates) to show that the annual property tax on the vehicle had been paid. Since 2008, the fee has been $33 (perhaps no surprise to some, the maximum allowed under state law), even though since 2019 no decal has been issued.
Because the $33 fee has been levied equally on every vehicle – be it a Bentley or a “beater” – it ran afoul of the County Board’s current focus on “equity.” Dumping the fee will benefit those who own lower-valued vehicles, a group that also sees its tax bills reduced or even eliminated due to the state-government subsidy enacted in the 1990s after Republican Jim Gilmore won the governorship under the slogan “No Car Tax.”
Currently, vehicles valued at less than $3,000 – there are about 36,000 of them in Arlington – do not get taxed but still have had to pay the $33 fee. The city of Alexandria and Stafford County previously had eliminated decal feels; the fiscal 2023 budgets of Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Falls Church retain them (all at $33 except Loudoun, which is $25).
Despite the elimination of the decal fee, rising used-car values will mean some taxpayers will still be hit in the pocketbook, even though County Board members also have enacted a one-year effective reduction in the tax rate of approximately 12 percent. For this year, vehicles will be taxed at the existing rate of $5 per $100 assessed value, but at 88 percent of fair-market value, compared to the usual 100 percent of valuation.
County Manager Mark Schwartz told County Board members on May 14 that he would not expect to see the decal fee reimposed later. “I’m likely to be back to do this permanently,” he said of the current one-year elimination. But in the report sent to County Board members, Schwartz acknowledged that the long-standing $5-per-$100 tax rate on vehicles could have to go up if the current hot market for used vehicles stalls and the overall assessed valuation of vehicles in the county declines.
Car-tax bills will come due in the fall. The $5.9 million that would have been brought in by the decal fee represented 0.4 percent of the county government’s $1.4 billion fiscal 2023 budget.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]