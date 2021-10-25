Arlington leaders laud arts dynamo

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on Oct. 19 lauded the work of civic leader and arts impresario Lucy Bowen.
Bowen is “an absolute powerhouse of positivity and generosity and leadership in our community – [she] has made such an important impact,” said board member Katie Cristol.
For 25 years, Bowen served as artistic director of Arlington-based Bowen McCauley Dance Company, which in September concluded operations. She also has been active in the Dance for Parkinson’s health initiative, and in Arlington has served on, among others, the Arlington Economic Development and Arlington Chamber of Commerce boards.
“A huge ‘thank you’,” County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti said at the presentation. “Congratulations on 25 extraordinary years.”
“That was beautiful,” Bowen said of the tribute.
“I was a lucky one,” she said. “I got the privilege to follow my passion and use my passion to help people in the community. I appreciate all the help the county government has given me.”
Members of the Arlington Arts Commission also were on hand at the event.