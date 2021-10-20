[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Hope springs eternal for the Arlington government, which has submitted a formal request for $80 million in regional transportation funding to support creation of a second entrance to the Ballston-MU Metro station.
The current round of funding requests by local government bodies to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is due Dec. 3. A similar request for Arlington for construction funding, totaling $33.5 million, was rejected by that body two years ago, although the agency in 2016 did approve design funding.
County officials now estimate the cost of a west entrance to the Metro station at $140 million, up $10 million from two years ago. If the $80 million comes through, the remainder of the project will be funded through a myriad of other sources, including local and developer contributions.
County Board members ratified submission of the proposal on Oct. 16.